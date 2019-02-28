Cooke partners with Martha Stewart to launch seafood product line

Aquaculture North America Staff
February 28, 2019
By Aquaculture North America Staff
True North Seafood (a subsidiary of Cooke Aquaculture) and Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (owner of the Martha Stewart brand), have teamed up to develop the Martha Stewart for True North Seafood product line, which is scheduled to launch in March 2019.    

“Knowing where my seafood comes from is very important to me, and I’ve enjoyed and served True North Seafood to family and friends for years,” Martha Stewart said in a statement. “After visiting True North’s salmon farms near my Skylands home in Maine, I saw first-hand their innovative and industry leading methods of sustainable farming and fishing. Their passion for the environment and community is why they are one of North America’s largest and most trusted producers of fresh farmed and wild caught seafood from the Gulf of Alaska to the Atlantic.”

The product line offers an array of True North Seafood product that are each accompanied by a Martha Stewart signature butter flavor or spice blend. Packaging will also include an easy to follow recipe created by Martha’s Test Kitchen. 

“We are thrilled to be launching this new product line in partnership with the Martha Stewart team,” said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Inc. “It is great for us to be able to work with Martha’s team to bring delicious, well thought-out meals to all tables, even those who have busy schedules and minimal prep time.”

The full product line includes: Atlantic Salmon with Lemon Herb Butter, Sockeye Salmon with Miso Butter, Wild Alaska Pollock with Southwest Spice Blend, and a Seafood Medley (Wild Alaska Pollock, Atlantic Salmon, and Bay Scallops) with Herb Spice Blend.   

“This line is all about convenience and quality product,” said Andrew Young, vice-president of global sales and marketing at True North Seafood. “It is a perfect option for existing seafood customers while encouraging new customers who may not be as comfortable buying or preparing seafood to shop the category.”

The product line will be showcased at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston on March 17-19 and available through U.S., grocery retail starting May 2019.

