Veramaris expands team

Photo: Veramaris / Uli Kunz

Dutch-based firm Veramaris has hired six new employees for its global business development team. They are experienced in aquaculture, human nutrition, and stakeholder dialogues across the value chain.





Joining the Veramaris team is:



• Ian Carr, Global Business Development Director

• Lalen Dogan, Asia Pacific Business Development Director

• Gaelle Husser, Global Business Development Director

• Christian Martin, Global Business Development Director

• Steven Severino, New Business Development Director

• Jorge Torres, Latin America Business Development Director



The team members will be working to accelerate the launch of Veramaris’ natural marine algal oil rich in the two essential omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA for sustainable animal nutrition. The oil aims to reduce the aquaculture industry’s dependence on fish oil obtained from wild fish stocks, the company said.



“I am looking forward to working with our highly committed and experienced talents on solving the global challenge of reconciling economic growth with the urgent need to conserve finite natural resources,” said Karim Kurmaly, chief executive officer of Veramaris. “Collaborating with partners along the value chain, we will together do our best to support the sustainability of aquaculture, to provide healthy and nutritious food for all.”



Veramaris produces its natural marine algal oil at three sites on two continents, North America and Europe. The third and largest facility in Blair, Nebraska, is currently under construction and expected to come on stream mid-2019 to supply commercial quantities of algal oil.