Washington hatchery renovations to expand salmon production

Matt Jones
November 12, 2018
By Matt Jones
Renovations at the Puyallup Fish Hatchery in Washington are laying the groundwork for enhancing the hatchery’s operations. (Photos: Puyallup Historical Hatchery Foundation)
Renovations at the Puyallup Fish Hatchery in Washington are laying the groundwork for enhancing the hatchery’s operations. (Photos: Puyallup Historical Hatchery Foundation)
After a long planning process, a US$16.4 million renovation project has begun at the Puyallup Fish Hatchery on the Puget Sound in Washington, U.S. The hatchery dates back to 1948 and operations manager Jim Jenkins said the facility will benefit greatly from an update.

“The update includes a new intake, then the delivery system for the water from the intake to the pond, to their incubation room, your rearing ponds and adding a state-of-the-art pollution abatement pond and adult holding pond as well,” sad Jenkins.

With a few exceptions over the years, the hatchery has primarily been a rainbow trout facility. The renovations will allow the hatchery to add significant number of Coho and white river spring Chinook salmon. 

“This is one of the only spring Chinook stock in South Puget Sound, and this particular piece of the program is a productive contributor to returning fish to the watershed,” Jenkins said.

With the renovation project, hatchery operations are affected for the immediate future. Some of the production has been moved to the Eels Springs Trout Hatchery and the Minter Creek hatchery. Jenkins is quick to point out, however, that the number of fish raised, programs or planting schedules have not changed – just the rearing location.

In addition to its trout and salmon production, the hatchery also hosts a variety of educational and cultural activities.

“I can’t emphasize enough how many legs are on this stool,” said Jenkins. “Meaning the community, the legislative side of things, the agencies, and most importantly, the Puyallup tribe, all getting together and brainstorming everyone’s specific needs and considerations of others’ needs to develop something that benefits all communities.”

Related items

More in this category: « Profits decrease for High Liner Foods in 3Q 2018

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Northwest Fish Culture Conference
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2018 Aquaculture Innovation Workshop
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Seafarmers Conference and Trade Show
Thu Jan 24, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Ohio Aquaculture Association Conference
Fri Jan 25, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual Convention
Thu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
AQUACULTURE 2019
Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2018

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.