Washington State lawmakers approve bill banning salmon farming

Liza Mayer
March 03, 2018
By
Cooke says any decision it will make following HB 2957&#039;s passage will put its employees and their families first
Cooke says any decision it will make following HB 2957's passage will put its employees and their families first Cooke Aquaculture
The Washington State Legislature on Friday voted to pass HB 2957, which would end state leases and permits for Atlantic salmon operations when current leases expire in 2022.

The Senate passed the bill on a 31-16 vote and it now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for signing, who earlier expressed his support for the bill.

The bill’s passage signals defeat for Cooke Aquaculture, which has fought hard against it. ““We are deeply disappointed in the action taken by the Legislature today and the potential impact it could have on Washington’s 30-year salmon-farming industry and the more than 600 rural workers and their families that rely upon salmon farming for their livelihoods. Our employees remain our top priority, and we wish to extend our thanks and appreciation to the many lawmakers who have consistently advocated on their behalf during this process,” said the company’s Vice President of Public Relations, Joel Richardson.

He said that as an immediate next step, Cooke Aquaculture Pacific will take the time it needs to fully evaluate its operations and investments in Washington and explore all options available to it.

Earlier, several concerned scientists wrote an Open Letter to the Washington Legislature asking for the opportunity to provide a science briefing prior to a vote on House Bill 2957. Aquaculture industry officials have also urged lawmakers to base their decision facts rather than anti-farming propaganda and misinformation.

Related items

More in this category: « Permitting process curbs US aquaculture growth

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

 
New Subscription
 
Already a Subscriber
 
Customer Service
 
View Digital Magazine Renew

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
AgraME
Tue Mar 06, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
North Carolina Aquaculture Development Conference
Wed Mar 07, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Seafood Expo North America
Sun Mar 11, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
National Shellfisheries Association Meeting
Sun Mar 18, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Salmonid Restoration Conference
Wed Apr 11, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Asian-Pacific Aquaculture 2018
Mon Apr 23, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2018