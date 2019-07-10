Whole Oceans makes progress in RAS project in Maine

Liza Mayer
July 10, 2019
By Liza Mayer
A former paper mill in Bucksport, Maine, is being torn down to make way for a land-based Atlantic salmon farm
A former paper mill in Bucksport, Maine, is being torn down to make way for a land-based Atlantic salmon farm
Whole Oceans expects to break ground this year on a land-based Atlantic salmon farm in Bucksport, Maine, where it will initially produce 5,000 MT of Atlantic salmon annually.

Over time, the company plans to increase capacity to 10,000 metric tons annually, and eventually to 20,000 metric tons on the Bucksport site. The facility is one of the many recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities that Whole Oceans is planning in Maine. It hopes to see a combined 50,000 MT of salmon production capacity from those facilities in the long term.

Progress in the Bucksport project came in May after Whole Oceans closed on the sale of property at the former Verso paper mill.  Repurposing the paper mill into a RAS farm has saved the company a lot of money because of its existing infrastructure, head of Business Development Ben Willaeur told Aquaculture North America earlier.

Whole Oceans is also actively seeking sites for production on the West Coast.

