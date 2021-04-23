News
NFI names new communications director
April 23, 2021
By Liza Mayer
Food industry advocate, the National Fisheries Institute, has hired Melaina Lewis as its new communications director.
Lewis comes to NFI from FMI – The Food Industry Association (formerly the Food Marketing Institute) where she was the senior manager of communications.
“I look forward to working with NFI’s members and sharing their compelling stories of how they bring seafood, inarguably the healthiest animal protein, to American households,” she said.
