NFI names new communications director


April 23, 2021
By Liza Mayer


Melaina Lewis

Food industry advocate, the National Fisheries Institute, has hired Melaina Lewis as its new communications director.

Lewis comes to NFI from FMI – The Food Industry Association (formerly the Food Marketing Institute) where she was the senior manager of communications.

“I look forward to working with NFI’s members and sharing their compelling stories of how they bring seafood, inarguably the healthiest animal protein, to American households,” she said.

