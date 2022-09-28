NLB relocates northwest branch facility

NLB Corp. announced the relocation of its branch facility in the northwestern United States to better serve customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska and western Canada.

The move from Kent to Lakewood, Wash. puts the branch in the heart of the Tacoma business corridor, easily accessible from the I-5 expressway. The new address is 10604 30th Ave S, Lakewood, WA 98499.

As before, the new branch provides sales, service and rentals for NLB’s high-pressure water jet pumps and accessories, as well as spare parts and training.