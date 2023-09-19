Aquaculture North America

NOAA allocates $45 million for habitat restoration, climate initiatives

By ANA staff   

Wetland restoration in Louisiana’s Barataria Basin on April 8, 2022. (Photo: Eric Vichich/NOAA Fisheries)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced that $45 million is available for projects that will advance habitat restoration and climate priorities of tribes and underserved communities.

$20 million from the funding is available to U.S. federally recognized tribes, Alaska Native Corporations, and organizations that represent tribes through formal legal agreements, direct awards or sub-awards. The remainder will support opportunities for tribes and underserved communities to engage in coastal habitat restoration activities through capacity building and science support.

NOAA is therefore accepting proposals with a federal funding request between $75,000 and $3 million till Dec. 19. 

The projects selected through this opportunity will span various types of activities, including capacity building, actionable science support, and restoration.

