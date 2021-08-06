NOAA and USDA seek public input on aquaculture strategic plans

NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS) are seeking public input until Sept. 18 to help draft two strategic plans.

“The Strategic Plan to Enhance Regulatory Efficiency” and “The Strategic Plan for Federal Aquaculture Research” are undergoing a 45-day comment period to help the two agencies establish a road map to increase overall effectiveness and productivity of federal regulation, research and technology transfer.

The comment period is being conducted on by the National Science and Technology Council’s Subcommittee on Aquaculture (SCA).

In May of 2020, the SCA established an Economic Development Task Force charged with developing a strategic plan for economic development through aquaculture.

Separately from SCA, the National Aquaculture Act of 1980 requires select federal agencies to develop a National Aquaculture Development Plan (NADP). Last completed in 1983, the NADP describes aquaculture associated technologies, problems, and opportunities in the United States and its territories.

The SCA plans to update the NADP using the Science and Regulatory Efficiency plans with the addition of the Economic Development plan currently in process.

The full federal register notice can be viewed here.