NOAA announces funding for habitat restoration and coastal resilience

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Habitat Conservation announced up to $240 million in funding for habitat restoration and coastal resilience.

The funding is through the Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

This funding opportunity is seeking proposals that will have a transformative impact for coastal communities and tribes across the country.

According to NOAA, “Sustaining our nation’s fisheries, making significant strides in the recovery of threatened and endangered species, and buffering coastal economies and ecosystems from climate change impacts will be key aspects of the projects funded. Projects that support these goals through initiatives involving aquaculture could be competitive.”

“[Funded projects] will support efforts such as reconnecting rivers to their historic floodplains, out-planting corals to rebuild reefs, building living shorelines that protect coasts from erosion and sea level rise, and more,” said Carrie Robinson, NOAA’s director of the Office of Habitat Conservation.

NOAA will accept proposals with a federal funding request of between $1 million and $25 million total over the award period. For more information, view the Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants website.