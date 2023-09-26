NOAA Fisheries names Emily Menashes as deputy assistant administrator for operations

Emily Menashes is the new Deputy Assistant Administrator for Operations at NOAA Fisheries. (Photo: NOAA Fisheries)

Emily Menashes has been selected as deputy assistant administrator for operations at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries.

Menashes officially assumed her new role on Sept. 25, after serving as the deputy assistant administrator for programs and administration at NOAA Research.

In this role, she will oversee the agency’s budget and its facilities operations nationally. She’ll also be responsible for the headquarters offices of human capital management, international affairs, trade and commerce amongst others.

“My immediate goals are to continue the outstanding work underway to build and nurture an inclusive and engaged workforce and do everything I can to break down organizational barriers to make it easier and more efficient to fulfill our mission while we face the growing impact of climate change,” said Menashes, who has 24 years of experience working within the government on coastal, ocean conservation and management issues.

“Emily’s extensive experience in federal environmental policy, and her deep familiarity with NOAA, uniquely position her to help guide the agency in her new role as our Deputy Assistant Administrator for Operations,” said Janet Coit, NOAA Fisheries assistant administrator.