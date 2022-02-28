NOAA releases new federal permitting guide

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) has published a new guide on the federal permitting process for marine aquaculture in the United States.

The new guide, titled “Guide to Permitting Marine Aquaculture in the United States (2022),” was prepared by NOAA Fisheries in consultation with the Subcommittee on Aquaculture under the National Science and Technology Council.

It was developed in order to assist individuals with navigating the federal permitting process for marine aquaculture for finfish, shellfish, invertebrates and seaweed. It outlines key requirements for obtaining federal permits for commercial aquaculture, as well as providing an updated overview of the federal statutes and regulations in the United States.