Nofima appoints new CEO

Nofima research institute has announced the appointment of Bente E. Torstensen as CEO, succeeding Øyvind Fylling-Jensen upon his retirement this summer.

“We are confident that we have found the best one for Nofima,” said Thomas Farstad, chairman of the Board. “Bente has a solid research background. She also has plenty of management experience, a good network and understanding of the industry’s needs.”

Bente Torstensen has worked at Nofima as division director for aquaculture since August 2017. Prior to that, she worked at Marine Harvest (now Mowi) and Nifes. At Nifes, she started as a researcher before progressing to senior researcher, research manager and research director. She has a Ph.D. in nutritional biology from the University of Bergen. She is also a graduate of Harvard Business School in Boston (Executive Education).

“I can’t wait to start my new job this summer. All credit to Øyvind Fylling-Jensen for the work he’s done continuously since 2009 that has resulted in today’s relevant and solid Nofima. My goal is to further develop Nofima as one of the world’s most recognized research institutes for sustainable food systems,” said Torstensen.

Torstensen is a member of the portfolio board of HAV under the Research Council of Norway, a board member of NCE Seafood Innovation Cluster, the Aquaculture Station in Tromsø and chair/president of EAS (the European Aquaculture Society).

Torstensen will take over as CEO of Nofima on June 25, and will continue as division director for the aquaculture division in the period ahead.