Nofima study reveals impact of mechanical delousing on salmon fillet pigmentation
August 8, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
Nofima has mapped the status of what could pose pigmentation challenges in salmon fillets among Norwegian fish farmers. The mapping also provides insights into some solutions that can be pursued further.
The investigation revealed the negative effect that continuous mechanical delousing has on fillet colour. This effect was not previously documented and could be caused by several factors, including increased consumption of an antioxidant like astaxanthin when the fish are stressed. The other factor is that reduced feed intake results in lower slaughter weight, which is important to fillet colour. If fish are slaughtered at a lower weight to avoid more delousing, this will have a further negative effect on colour.
The findings are based on questionnaires answered by Norwegian industry actors in 2023, data on fillet colour from commercial productions between 2012 and 2023, and from Nofima’s R&D licenses. FHF – Norwegian Seafood Research Fund has funded the study, which has been carried out by Nofima senior scientist, Trine Ytrestøyl and her colleagues.
“There is a high degree of correlation between what the fish farmers report in the questionnaire and what we observe affecting pigmentation in the data analysis, so there is reason to believe it provides a realistic picture of the situation,” said Ytrestøyl.
Historical data show that the colour intensity of Norwegian salmon has decreased from 2012 to 2021, with a slight increase after this period. There is also more variation in fillet colour now than in the past, which supports the results of the questionnaire: some fish farmers struggle more with pigmentation than others.
Almost all respondents had taken measures to improve pigmentation. There is more astaxanthin in the feed (50-70 mg per kg) than before and some fish farmers also have more of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA as well as vitamins in the feed.
“This has had a positive effect, but it is expensive, and we have tried to find out what leads to inadequate pigmentation,” said Ytrestøyl.
There are seasonal variations in pigmentation, and this can be taken into account when planning production. Very rapid growth resulted in poorer pigmentation, while the colour increased with greater slaughter weight. There was also a negative effect from many mechanical delousing treatments.
“This has not been shown before, although it has been mentioned as a possible cause of poor fillet colour.”
Scientists found a significant difference in colour at slaughter between suppliers of hatchery fish. They want to investigate this further to determine what impact the hatchery phase has on pigmentation levels when the fish are slaughtered.
The mapping includes a range of data that is useful for fish farmers to examine more closely.