North American aquaculture vaccines market to grow $25M by 2027: study

Business research firm, Graphical Research, is forecasting a boom in aquaculture vaccines in North America.

Bacterial infections like pseudomonas, vibriosis and streptococcosis are growing among various fish species at a rapid rate. This will augment the global demand for aquaculture vaccines to exceed US$37.4 million by 2027, according to market research published Aug. 16.

The North American industry share will be valued at $24.9 million by 2027, the study says.

Live vaccines might be highly-demanded among fish farmers as awareness grows in fighting various infections and advancements continue in the modes of administering these vaccines. Graphical Research estimates that the live vaccines market segment is currently valued around $3.7 million.

Advertisement

Injection vaccines are also anticipated to create a high demand among end-users in North America. The research predicts a compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent through to 2027. It cites this vaccine type’s ease of administration and quick response rate as the major reason for market growth.

Graphical Research is a business research firm