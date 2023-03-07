North Carolina Aquaculture Development Conference scheduled for March 2023

The 35th annual North Carolina Aquaculture Development Conference is scheduled to take place March 23 -25 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern, North Carolina, U.S.

The conference is designed to bring together the general public, current and prospective fish farmers, scientists, and personnel from regulatory agencies to collaborate on developing aquaculture in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, which is organizing the event.

Attendees will learn about several topics relevant to aquaculture species in North Carolina and find out about the latest aquaculture equipment and products by browsing the ongoing trade show.

“We begin on Thursday with an introductory session and farm tour for freshwater producers and wrap up Saturday morning with targeted workshops for mariculture. In between, all attendees look forward to our famous NC Cultured Seafood Festival, an ‘all you care to eat’ gathering, that closes out a full day of seminar and trade show activities on Friday.”

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension said anyone with an interest in fish or shellfish farming, including prospective growers, researchers, teachers, students or agency persons with jobs related to aquaculture, as well as those who sell goods or services to the aquaculture industry, are the conference’s key audiences.

www.ncaquaculture.com