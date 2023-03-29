Northwest Aquaculture Alliance appoints member to its board of directors

The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance (NWAA) has announced that Claudio R. Cerda has joined its board of directors.

Cerda currently serves as general manager of Bonney Lake, Washington-based Troutlodge, producer of eyed trout eggs. At Troutlodge, he leads a 60-person team, and has plans “to bring Troutlodge to version 2.0.”

Troutlodge is a division of Hendrix-Genetics, a global leader in animal breeding, technology, and genetics.

NWAA President and CEO of Jamestown Seafood, Jim Parsons, described Cerda as “a visionary leader who will bring a valuable international perspective to our leadership team.” At the same time, Parsons said, “Claudio Cerda has the vision and commitment to develop the US aquaculture industry as it has developed in major producing countries where he has worked in various aquaculture sectors.”

Advertisement

Cerda said he looks forward to working with the NWAA Board to address and overcome the challenges facing aquaculture, particularly in the Pacific Northwest region. “Aquaculture is the future,” Cerda said. “We must commit ourselves to a bigger vision where all modes of aquaculture are embraced and accepted as an environmentally sustainable way to produce food the world needs. It’s happened in other countries,” he said. “It should happen here.”

Cerda, a Chilean citizen, received his Engineer in Aquaculture degree from Universidad de Los Lagos, in Osorno, Chile. During his 28-year career, he has worked in Chile, Ecuador, and the United States, managing operations primarily focused on salmon and trout; in addition, Cerda spent four years managing a shrimp farm in Ecuador for a joint venture between global feed company, Skretting, Hendrix-Genetics, and a local shrimp producer.

Cerda believes his experience in the major species in aquaculture as well as his leadership in several companies will help him to understand, visualize and analyze the production processes in a global and more effective way.