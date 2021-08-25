Northwest Aquaculture Alliance names new executive team

The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance (NWAA) welcomes a new slate of officers for its executive committee.

As of Aug. 25, Jim Parsons, CEO of Jamestown Seafood, will serve as president of NWAA. Troutlodge general manager, Keith Drynan, was named vice-president; commercial manager of Cargill North America, Carrington Corman, is secretary; and treasurer is Dick Jones, CEO of Blue Ocean Mariculture.

“We are pleased that the board of directors has approved our organization’s new leadership team,” said NWAA executive director, Jeanne McKnight. “Aquaculture needs strong leaders and dedicated champions from every sector, and we are pleased to have such strong advocated in our organization.”