Nova Scotia farmers celebrates renewed partnership with Canadian government

The Aquaculture Association of Nova Scotia (AANS) is celebrating as the Canadian government renews its support with the signing of the Aquaculture Memorandum of Understanding for Atlantic Canada last week.

The Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, is a framework agreement to promote sustainable aquaculture development in Atlantic Canada through increasing cooperation, more sharing of information and expertise, and partnering on mutually beneficial initiatives. This extends the previous MOU signed in 2008.

AANS executive director, Tom Smith, specifically names Nova Scotia Minister Keith Colwell, New Brunswick Minster Margaret Johnson, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister Derrick Bragg, and Prince Edward Island Minister Jamie Fox, for “their commitment to continue to collaborate on the responsible development and growth of the sector.”

“If there has been one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us more than anything, is the importance of buying healthy, locally produced foods,” Smith said in a press release. “Atlantic Canadians are now looking at aquaculture with a different lens, understanding the tremendous benefits of this industry. We want to start the conversation to clear up any misconceptions about sea farming practices and demonstrate how aquaculture works to ensure community health and long-term, sustainable growth.”

Smith adds the momentum to grow aquaculture in the province has already begun with Cooka Aquaculture receiving approval for its new land-based salmon hatchery in Digby County, operated by Kelly Cove Ltd. There are also 21 new leases currently in the approval process and a new Aquaculture Operations program which began in January at the Nova Scotia Community College Shelburne campus.

AANS was established in 1977 to support sea farmers within the province. It was officially registered as a non-for-profit organization in 1994.