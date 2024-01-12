Nova Sea partners with Maritech for cloud software in seafood procurement

Nova Sea is partnering with Maritech Purchase & Sales to upgrade its technological solutions.

Maritech Purchase & Sales is a cloud application designed to streamline seafood procurement and sales from any device in Europe and North America. The software is also ideal for wholesalers and traders without their production.

Geir Johan Birkeland, head of IT at Nova Sea, said Maritech was a well-considered and natural choice for the company.

“We have already worked closely with Maritech in the pre-project we conducted last year, and we find them to be a solid partner,” said Birkeland. “The new cloud software will enhance efficiency across various departments within our company, from coordination to sales, invoicing, and accounting. This will provide us with better control and also create synergies beyond the functions directly involved in the project.”

Klas Vangen, vice-president of sales at Maritech is happy Nova Sea chose them.

“We have learned a lot from them through our work together in recent months. Their expertise and dedication are crucial to Nova Sea’s success and have also added significant value to our collaboration. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and helping them continue increasing their growth,” Vangen said.