Cargill’s efforts to develop a new type of canola oil for use in fish feed has come to fruition with the launch of Latitude, a fish oil alternative that provides long chain Omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed.
The feed producer launched the product today, but it will be commercially available only in 2020 in Canada and Chile. “Latitude is 100-percent traceable since it manages the supply chain from the canola seed to crop cultivation and oil production—and industry-first for a product of this kind,” Cargill said in a statement.
Canola is a vegetable oil derived from rapeseed, which is rich in the marine fatty acid DHA. Researchers at the Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research (Nofima) said preliminary results of their study show Omega-3 oil derived from canola is safe to use as ingredient in salmon feed.
“The growth in aquaculture production brings an increase in demand for Omega-3s,” said Willie Loh, vice president of market development for Cargill’s global edible oils business in North America. “With Latitude, Cargill is combining our aquaculture expertise and canola innovation capabilities to help meet that demand using plant-based Omega-3s in aquafeed, instead of relying on fish oil from over farmed oceans. Latitude will help relieve some of the pressure on wild caught fish, while delivering a reliable Omega-3 product to aquafeed manufacturers – a win-win for the industry.”
Canola-based feed ingredient to hit the market in 2020
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Fish farming in Gulf of Mexico stymied yet againAquaculture development in the waters of Gulf of Mexico will…
-
'Sea change' in Canadian aquacultureCanada’s new federal minister responsible for regulating the aquaculture industry…
-
Fish farming critical part of US ‘Blue Economy’ initiativeGrowing more of seafood locally and growing the jobs and…
-
Funding to boost NL’s aquaculture labor marketThe Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing around…
Latest Events
|
Offshore Mariculture ConferenceWed Oct 17, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Laqua 18Tue Oct 23, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Northwest Fish Culture ConferenceTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2018 Aquaculture Innovation WorkshopTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm