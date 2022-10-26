Ocean Trout Canada Inc. partners with the Huntsman Marine Science Centre

Ocean Trout Canada Inc. (OTC) has partnered with The Huntsman Marine Science Centre to develop an industry first Steelhead Trout broodstock program focused on optimizing production of Steelhead Trout in Atlantic Canada.

The initiative will encompass the design and oversight of a selective breeding program built to address key performance objectives, including growth rates, specific climate conditions, and other quality attributes.

OTC believes this is the first Steelhead Trout focused genetics development program in Atlantic Canada and reflects its deep commitment to develop the Steelhead industry in Atlantic Canada.

“The Huntsman is a world-class operation and the ideal partner for OTC in the implementation of this key strategic initiative,” said Bill Robertson, CEO of OTC.

Advertisement

“We are looking forward to extending our industry focused breeding and genetics expertise to advance the OTC efforts to farm Steelhead Trout within the local Atlantic Canadian marine site locations,” said Dr. Amber Garber, Huntsman breeding and genetics research scientist.