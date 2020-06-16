News
Business Management
Marketing
Sustainability
Ocean Wise partners with Kuterra in seafood program
By ANA staff
RAS-raised Kuterra salmon to carry Ocean Wise symbol
By ANA staff
Land-based Atlantic salmon producer Kuterra Salmon has joined the Ocean Wise Seafood program as a new partner. The company’s RAS-raised salmon will begin carrying the Ocean Wise symbol, assuring consumers they’re buying ocean-friendly seafood, the company said in a statement.
“Whether you live on the coast or in a landlocked city, choosing sustainable seafood is vital to ensuring that our oceans, lakes and rivers remain healthy and resilient.” said Sophika Kostyniuk, Ocean Wise Seafood program manager. “Ocean Wise Seafood and its valuable partners continue to make it easy for seafood lovers everywhere to make that choice.”
Kuterra, located on North Vancouver Island in British Columbia and operated by Emergent Holdings LLC, was the first land-based salmon farm in North America, and only the second in the world, to operate on a commercial scale, using a recirculating aquaculture system that is sustainable and minimizes environmental impact.
“We are very excited about this partnership with Ocean Wise Seafood,” said Jacob Bartlett, CEO of Emergent Holdings LLC. “Kuterra is a pioneer in land-based Atlantic salmon production being the first in North America to grow Atlantic salmon for consumers on land using RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) technology which makes Ocean Wise a perfect partner to continue our growth in this industry.”
Ocean Wise recommended seafood is now available at the fresh counter and in the frozen section at select retailers across Canada. The Ocean Wise Seafood program partners with like-minded restaurants, retailers and suppliers from coast to coast to coast, with over 785 partners in more than 3,100 locations across the country.
Print this page
Leave a Reply