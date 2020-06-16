Ocean Wise partners with Kuterra in seafood program

Land-based Atlantic salmon producer Kuterra Salmon has joined the Ocean Wise Seafood program as a new partner. The company’s RAS-raised salmon will begin carrying the Ocean Wise symbol, assuring consumers they’re buying ocean-friendly seafood, the company said in a statement.

“Whether you live on the coast or in a landlocked city, choosing sustainable seafood is vital to ensuring that our oceans, lakes and rivers remain healthy and resilient.” said Sophika Kostyniuk, Ocean Wise Seafood program manager. “Ocean Wise Seafood and its valuable partners continue to make it easy for seafood lovers everywhere to make that choice.”

Kuterra, located on North Vancouver Island in British Columbia and operated by Emergent Holdings LLC, was the first land-based salmon farm in North America, and only the second in the world, to operate on a commercial scale, using a recirculating aquaculture system that is sustainable and minimizes environmental impact.

Kuterra’s focus is on respect for salmon, the environment and the ‘Namgis First Nation’s culture that has depended on salmon for more than 6,000 years. Kuterra Land Raised salmon is free of antibiotics and free of contact with the marine environment, producing stress-free, healthy salmon with firm flesh, healthy oils, essential nutrients and exceptional flavor, the company said.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Ocean Wise Seafood,” said Jacob Bartlett, CEO of Emergent Holdings LLC. “Kuterra is a pioneer in land-based Atlantic salmon production being the first in North America to grow Atlantic salmon for consumers on land using RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) technology which makes Ocean Wise a perfect partner to continue our growth in this industry.”

Ocean Wise recommended seafood is now available at the fresh counter and in the frozen section at select retailers across Canada. The Ocean Wise Seafood program partners with like-minded restaurants, retailers and suppliers from coast to coast to coast, with over 785 partners in more than 3,100 locations across the country.