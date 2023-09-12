Ocean’s Balance to expand seaweed products with Aqua Veggies

Two seaweed companies are joining forces to expand their product offerings.

Maine-based seaweed processor, Ocean’s Balance, has partnered with New Brunswick’s Aqua Veggies Ltd., a supplier of seaweed to expand product offerings while being responsible stewards of the ocean.

Aqua Veggies is one of North America’s suppliers of dulse, a red seaweed that grows in very few parts of the world. According to a company statement, the partnership was completed in August with the goal of expanding product offerings while maintaining a longstanding tradition of responsible stewardship of the ocean.

“For 25 years, we’ve been working to extol seaweed’s unique and extraordinary benefits not just for the health of humans and pets, but for the ecological health of the planet,” said Pam Young, co-founder of Aqua Veggies. “While we are incredibly proud to have built a successful seaweed business from the ground up, we are excited to partner with Ocean’s Balance, which has advanced milling and blending capabilities and can help us take Aqua Veggies to the next level.”

The announcement comes four months after Ocean’s Balance announced its purchase of a dehydrator for the drying and milling of farmed kelp on an industrial scale.

“We are honored that Aqua Veggies, a company with 25 years of sustainable seaweed experience, has chosen to join forces with us,” said Ocean’s Balance CEO Mitch Lench. “This company has made a name for itself for wild-crafted sea vegetables that are 100 percent organic, harvested by hand, and dried to preserve their dense nutrient content.”