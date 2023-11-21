‘On the right track’: Canadian seafood campaign expands, introduces new partnerships

The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) and The Fisheries Council of Canada have announced an expansion of the Choose Canadian Seafood campaign. It is designed to cater to Canadian families’ demands for fresh, locally-produced seafood products.

This initiative prioritizes convenience, health, and sustainability. They have introduced new partnerships with over 300 Sobeys and Safeway locations across Canada to feature “Choose Canadian Seafood” labels, making it easy for people to identify Canadian seafood products. Metro across Ontario will also offer customers complimentary, easy-to-follow recipe booklets of Canadian seafood recipes.

Timothy Kennedy, president & CEO of CAIA, said he is pleased with the new development. “Our monthly newsletter will also keep our consumers informed and engaged, providing continuous updates on the world of Canadian seafood,” he said.

Paul Lansbergen, president of The Fisheries Council of Canada, spoke on the result of a study from Dalhousie University that showed 86.7 per cent of Canadians regularly make fish and seafood staples in their diets, mainly driven by nutritional considerations.

“With 64 per cent citing health as their primary motivator, the results underscore the relevance of the ‘Choose Canadian Seafood’ initiative. It’s clear we’re on the right track, particularly with the Millennial cohort, who place a premium on the twin pillars of health and environmental sustainability in their consumption choices,” said Lansbergen.