Ontario government invests in northern aquaculture projects

Aquaculture projects in northern Ontario are some of the many new beneficiaries to the Canadian province’s CA$5 million government fund.

The Ontario government has announced more funding for 25 food industry projects, including aquaculture. The funding is provided through its Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

Manitoulin Trout Farms Inc. in Little Current, Ont. is one of the newest aquaculture recipients with $754,775 going towards the purchase of new cages and nets.

Some previous NOHFC beneficiaries also include, Land & Sea Aquatics Inc. in Sudbury (CA$121,436) and Biitigong Nishnaabeg First Nation in Heron Bay (CA$50,000).

Advertisement

“Our government is committed to supporting a robust agri-food sector in Northern Ontario,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “That’s why we are making important investments to help these regions innovate and overcome the barriers for growth. These investments further strengthen the economic potential of the North where there is great opportunity to build our sector, and continue to provide safe, quality food made right here in Ontario.”

The program was re-launched in 2021 targeting rural norther communities to provide more work opportunities for Indigenous peoples and address skilled labour shortages in the North.