OxyGuard International’s hand-held oximeter, Handy Polaris C, is water-resistant to measure dissolved oxygen and temperature with accuracy.

It is designed for harsh conditions, course to the sturdy and durable box, and to withstand rough and extensive daily use.

The Handy Polaris C has automatic (or manual) logging of data with Bluetooth and QR-tags. The tags are designed to add to the tanks for controlled and direct upload to the online and cloud based “digital farm” Cobália. Cobália enables the collection of all production data to manage the daily tasks and get live updates with warnings and alarms.

The Handy Polaris C can be calibrated on site, has automatic built-in check of hardware and makes automatic compensation for barometric pressure and temperature. Standard equipment is a self-polarizing electrochemical probe and three-metre cable. By request, the cable length can be up to 50 metres.

Advertisement

www.oxyguard.dk