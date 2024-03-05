Oyster aquaculture companies partner for sustainability

Solar Oysters, a sustainable aquaculture technology producer, is partnering with Blue Oyster Environmental, an oyster aquaculture company to revolutionize aquaculture technology by using solar energy for oyster production and to enhance environmental sustainability and efficiency.

Solar Oysters’ Production System (SOPS) is estimated to produce up to 200,000 oysters in a 0.02-acre space. The SOPS prototype has solar panels that rotate 575 oyster cages on five ladders to a depth of 16 feet, increasing the oysters’ access to varying food availability, dissolved oxygen, and salinity and exposing them to sunlight, which can inhibit biofouling. The SOPS technology includes a spray wash system powered by solar energy.

Blue Oyster Environmental is in pursuit of re-establishing the eastern oyster as a cornerstone species of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem.

“We are excited to partner with Solar Oysters LLC to bring this innovative, game-changing technology to the aquaculture market,” said Jordan Shockley, Blue Oyster Environmental’s chief executive officer.

In September 2023, the SOPS prototype was moved from the Baltimore harbour to Crocheron and will operate on Hoopers Island Oyster Company’s lease on Fishing Bay in 2024.

This new partnership will further develop the SOPS technology and enhance its operation. Blue Oyster Environmental will be the North American distributor of SOPS as the partnership brings this innovative technology to the aquaculture market.

“We look forward to working with Blue Oyster Environmental as our partner in bringing this potentially game-changing technology to growers and those interested in oyster restoration,” said Steve Pattison, business director of Solar Oysters.