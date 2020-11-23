Pandemic boosts consumer support for farmers: survey

Stretched food supply during the early days of the pandemic heightened consumer appreciation of farmers Photo: @ F Armstrong Photo / Adobe Stock

A majority of consumers stand ready to rally around farmers in support of their efforts to put food on tables around the globe, according to a recent Cargill study.

Consumer recognition for the challenges and expectations farmers face grew amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as processing and transportation bottlenecks, especially in the protein industry, stretched the global food supply.

In the latest Feed4Thought survey, Cargill found nearly one-third of consumers in the United States, Brazil, Vietnam and Norway have a renewed appreciation for animal agriculture.

“When consumers experienced bare shelves at grocery stores, they were reminded of the critical role livestock and aquaculture farmers play in global food security,” said David Webster, president of Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health.

Beyond the critical role of feeding the world, consumers also see farmers overwhelmingly as stewards of the earth’s natural resources and animal care experts.

The study suggested that consumers believe technology can help farmers address the challenges they face. In the US, younger consumers were more likely to want an increased connection between farmers and technology, the study found.