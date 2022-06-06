Paycheck a priority for industry workers looking to move jobs

The salary survey has many interesting insights into the aquaculture workforce but the overall results appear to support the now famous movie quote: ‘Show me the money’ Photo: © Minerva Studio / Adobe Stock

Salary is the most important priority for industry workers when they look for a new job, according to a new survey.

Respondents who work directly in aquaculture, fish farming, fisheries farm, hatcheries, RAS facilities, fish feed and industry-related service sector accounted for almost half of the 4,000 seafood professionals polled in early 2022. The rest work in processing and fisheries.

Work environment ranks second among priorities of job seekers in the aquaculture and fisheries sector, said industry recruiter AquacultureTalent. The company conducted the survey among its client database –permanent full-time employees in the seafood industry in Europe, North and South America and Oceania.

‘‘Salary, work environment and company culture are a big part when it comes to candidates’ new career path or when looking for a new job,’ said the Norway-based recruitment specialist.

However, it acknowledged that work environment and company culture are hard concepts to bring forward when interviewing new recruits. That’s why it recommends showing off the company culture not just “in the moment” during interviews but as part of regular outreach activities.

When the aquaculture and fisheries professionals were asked whether they are currently satisfied with their salary and their job, a little more than 40 percent were satisfied with both. Seventeen percent of the respondents – the largest group – currently receive a salary of $80,000 to $89,999 per year. The second largest group – about 15 percent of the respondents – earn $130,000 to $159,999 per year.

But salary and benefit package is also a top reason aquaculture and fisheries professionals would quit their current job, the survey found. Life-work balance would be a second reason they would quit, followed by lack of future opportunities. Forty-six percent of them plan to move job in the next 12 to 24 months.

How about if offered a “dream job” but lower salary than they currently have? Forty-one percent said they will take it.