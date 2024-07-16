PEI oyster farmers still waiting on Hurricane Fiona relief
July 16, 2024
By Matt Jones
In 2022, Hurricane Fiona’s impacts rocked Prince Edward Island’s aquaculture industry, causing an estimated C$70 million (US$51 million) in damages. While the province announced that it would be making relief funds available to farmers who were affected, to date only 43 of the total 116 claims by oyster farmers have been processed.
“Certain areas got completely devastated,” said PEI Aquaculture Alliance’s executive director, Peter Warris. “Whole leases were ripped up and swept away.”
Warris said several delays have contributed to the situation. First, there was some discussion over whether aquaculture operations would even qualify under the existing disaster relief program administered by the Canadian Red Cross. Warris himself gave a presentation to a standing committee in Ottawa, arguing that aquaculture should qualify for relief. After it was determined that they would qualify, there was a question of how the claims would be administered – the Red Cross program is designed for small businesses, not specifically aquaculture, so expertise was needed to make those assessments.
“And then we didn’t actually finalize the damage assessment side of things until June of 2023,” said Warris. “We wanted to give growers an opportunity to raise the gear after winter and make sure that they could see where all the damage had happened, especially mortality. That certainly put things back a bit. It would have been great to see more resources put into this from the beginning, or at least once the claims process itself was actually moving forward.”
Asked whether the entire issue was those early delays in the process or if the later stages also seemed slow-moving, Warris stated that his impression was that the process continues to move slowly, though he is more likely to hear from members whose claims are still outstanding.
“As an industry association, we’re not really dealing with the individual claims,” said Warris. “It’s difficult to say. Obviously I’m hearing from members whose claims haven’t been completed, but I’m not hearing from members whose claims have been completed satisfactorily.”
Warris asserts that neither he nor the Alliance are arguing that nothing is being done or that the province is being derelict in their duties. They just want to see anything possible done to expedite the process. They’re not looking to have the criteria that the claims are judged by change or to make any other significant changes to the process. But if there is some possible way to get things moving more quickly – perhaps by temporarily bringing in some other workers or resources to bolster the effort – it should be acted upon swiftly.
“It’s a year and a half since the actual storm itself, and it’s a year pretty much since the damage assessment was completed,” said Warris. “Some of our members are really suffering. We have members who basically have put money out in terms of trying to recover from the storm, with the expectation that there would be some compensation for the damages that they’ve suffered. They took money from other things, or they borrowed money or they went into debt and used credit to get through that. Now, a lot of stuff is obviously having an impact on the financial health of their business.”
The good news, Warris noted, is that he hasn’t heard of any of the Alliance’s members having lost so much that they have completely stepped away from the industry. However, many of them have had to make additional and unexpected investments because of Fiona.
“They’re going to have to invest some of their own money in running new lines,” said Warris. “Especially when it comes to seed losses. The majority of our muscle and oyster seed here on the island is still natural recruitment. So collectors have to be out in order to get seed. So they would have to run new lines. And all the seed that was lost is next year and the year after’s product. Those sales basically disappeared. So I would imagine a lot of people have invested in order to run new gear because otherwise they don’t have businesses.”
A producer in the PEI oyster industry – who spoke with Aquaculture North America on the condition of anonymity due to fear that putting their name out publicly could impact their relief claim – said that the mood among the oyster sector in the province is tense. Some of the farmers they’ve spoken with have talked about having to lay off employees or even closing their businesses if relief isn’t provided imminently. They said many of these producers have been disgusted watching, from their perspective, the province and the Red Cross each blaming the other without figuring out how to deliver.
“We can’t go any longer,” said the producer. “It’s incredible. People in the last couple of weeks have gone to their federal MPs wondering what is happening? I said to an MLA last week, if you get a puppy and you promise to give that puppy a bone and dangle the bone over his head for two years and don’t give him the bone, he’s going to turn into a mean dog and someone is going to get their f—ing arm bit off. We’re hurting as an industry and the province is losing a lot of money over this.”
Warris noted that the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance has been lobbying for aquaculture to have access to the same support programs as terrestrial agriculture, including a variety of business risk management programs available under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.
“If you look down at the United States now, aquaculture is considered agriculture,” said Warris. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture now supports shellfish farmers in the States. I think for the U.S. to do that, and for the Canadian government not to, is a real competitive disadvantage for us, because [we] aren’t getting the support that their farming community have. That’s the kind of programming that we need in order to operate in the environment of potentially further climate-related disasters.”
Representatives for the province did not respond to a request for an interview, but a statement provided to CBC News on behalf of the provincial fisheries department stated that the financial relief program is ‘evidence-based’ and that some claims required more verification than others.
“Each case is different and must be treated with respect to the variety of circumstances, whether that be through external insurance agencies, federal partners, other stakeholders or all of the above,” the statement reads. “It takes time to ensure the applications are complete and the claims are verified. We are working through files as quickly as possible to ensure they can be successful.”