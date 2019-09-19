PME to donate 2.5% of sales to breast cancer research

Precision Measurement Engineering (PME) wants to join the fight against breast cancer.

As a woman-owned aquaculture and water monitoring company, PME announced its intention to donate 2.5 per cent of some of its sales during October and November toward breast cancer research.

The company will donate 2.5 per cent of sales of miniDOT loggers, miniDOT Clear loggers and miniWIPERs, all in special pink packaging to signify breast cancer awareness.

“I am excited to help provide funding for breast cancer research,” said PME CEO Kristin Elliot in a statement. “Many of our customers have been impacted by breast cancer, and I have personal experience with loved ones suffering from this terrible disease. It’s important to all of us at PME to support not only the environment, but other causes that affect us as well.”

The funds raised will be given in support of METAvivor, a U.S.-based organization dedicated to the fight of men and women living with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer (MBC). METAvivor exclusively funds MBC research through a peer-reviewed process, awarding research grants and proposals with promising research in this field.