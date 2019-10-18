PR Aqua brings Hydrotech to North America

PR Aqua has entered into an exclusive partnership with Hydrotech to bring their products to North American fish farmers.

As of Sept. 30, PR Aqua will be the new distributor for Hydrotech drum and disc filters in North America, replacing Indiana-based Pranger Enterprises.

“We are excited about this opportunity to represent Hydrotech in North America where we have a long and successful history providing systems design and high-quality equipment to aquaculture customers,” said Ian Race, Product & Sales Manager for PR Aqua.

PR Aqua is an aquaculture technology company based in Nanaimo, B.C., Canada. For more than 20 years, it has provided integrated water treatment and fish handling solutions for public and commercial aquaculture industries. It also provides services for project planning, engineering design, delivery of specialty equipment, construction management and training services.

Hydrotech is a division of Veolia Water Technologies AB from Vellinge, Sweden. For more than 30 years, it has provided the worldwide industry with more than 10,000 microscreen filters.

“We look forward to working with the team at PR Aqua on some exciting new projects in North America. Their group has many years of experience in the aquaculture market that will help expand our presence in the USA and Canada” said Anders Nielsen, Hydrotech sales manager aquaculture.