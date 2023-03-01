Prairie AquaTech is now Houdek

Prairie AquaTech, a leader in the development and production of fermented plant-based ingredients, announces that it has changed its operating name to Houdek.

The company was co-founded in 2011 by South Dakota Innovation Partners and South Dakota State University professors to use fermentation technology to create plant-based protein ingredients for aquaculture feed.

In 2019, the company began production of its signature aquatic and terrestrial feed ingredient brand, ME-PRO, at its Volga, SD manufacturing facility. ME-PRO has since made a big splash in the global aquaculture industry, winning international awards in addition to its inclusion in fish and shrimp diets worldwide.

“Because of our team members’ innovation and relentless focus on market needs over the past decade, it is important for our name to reflect the impact we are having in aquaculture and beyond,” said Mark Luecke, co-founder and CEO of Houdek. “In order to better communicate this impact and our vision to the broader market, we created Houdek as a way to articulate our unique value proposition in each important, but very different, market segment.”

Advertisement

The name Houdek was chosen as it is the official soil of South Dakota, the foundation of the crops that are grown by our farmers and used in the company’s fermentation process.