Public opinion poll on a U.S. offshore aquaculture industry 

Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) commissioned a survey from May 20-23, 2022 to gain opinions of 1,020 likely voters about a U.S. aquaculture, or fish farming, industry.

Three key takeaways:

Two-thirds of voters would feel more favorable towards a member of Congress who established pathways for offshore aquaculture.

Over six-in-10 voters would feel more favorable toward their member of Congress if he or she were to support increased access to offshore opportunities for American businesses.

Learning that the U.S. is missing opportunities for jobs and creating a strong economy drives even more to consider aquaculture important.

Eighty-seven percent of poll recipients stated it is important to expand American offshore aquaculture after learning that doubling U.S. aquaculture production could create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, including in states where jobs are often limited and seasonally dependent. Increased production also increases opportunities in rural America through demand for soybeans, corn, and peas to produce fish feed.

Because the U.S. currently lacks a clear regulatory process for establishing offshore aquaculture operations, many American companies currently build their offshore operations in other countries — taking technology, jobs, and revenue overseas. Increasing access to the $230 billion global aquaculture industry could be critical for strengthening the economy. Eighty-four percent of recipients think it is important to expand American seafood production by establishing a clear, predictable pathway for offshore aquaculture in the U.S.