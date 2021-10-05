Pure Salmon begins construction for new RAS salmon farm

Following 10 years of planning, Pure Salmon has announced southwest Virginia will become the home of its new salmon farm.

Construction for Pure Salmon’s new US$228 million recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility has begun, and when fully-built and running, is expected to raise and process up to 20,000 tons of salmon, annually.

The project represents one of the largest capital investments in the region’s history, and is projected to create more than 200 jobs in the region.

“For every job that is created by Pure Salmon, we can expect 2.5 jobs to be supported by that,” said Tom Lester, chairman of Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. Tazewell County is located in the southwest region of Virginia. “That’s why we say it’s a game changer. Something like this brings a lot of revenue into counties and communities, which we’re excited about, but we’re really excited about the jobs.”

Advertisement

Pure Salmon has been developed by Singapore-headquartered 8F Asset Management, a global asset management firm focused on impact investing.

This article was originally published in RAStech Magazine on Oct. 5, 2021.