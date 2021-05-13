RAS Connector Series teams up with Denmark

Annex Business Media, host of the RAS Connector Series virtual events, is happy to announce that Denmark has been selected as country partner. Through a strategic partnership with Danish Export Association, a touch of European land-based aquaculture will now be added to the upcoming RAS Connector Series.

As a parallel program to the RAS Investors’ Forum, on June 9, Danish RAS Technology Seminars will provide a series of seminars showcasing knowledge, experiences and developments in Denmark’s aquaculture production and technology.

“We are excited to work with the Danish Export Association on this great initiative because it adds an additional content track for existing fish-farmers, RAS operators and growers. Registered attendees will now have the option of attending either the Investors’ Forum or the Danish RAS Technology Seminars on June 9, so whichever content track they prefer,” said Jeremy Thain, associate publisher for RAStech, which is spearheading the RAS Connector Series.

The RAS Investors’ Forum and the Danish RAS Technology Seminars will be delivered in an innovative and interactive online event platform that will allow attendees to choose the events of their choice to attend live, and the ability to attend sessions they missed on-demand.

“Partnering with RAStech and RAS Connector Series will give the Danish aquaculture sector the opportunity to share with the international community exciting knowledge and developments in RAS and land-based aquaculture that are happening in Denmark and projects abroad. Danish suppliers to the aquaculture industry are well-respected worldwide and leading in many areas of the industry,” said Martin Winkel Lilleøre, head of the Network Fish Tech, part of Danish Export Association.

“We are excited about Denmark being country partner for the events. We will showcase Denmark’s innovations and technology capabilities and will be looking forward to networking and engaging with aquaculture and RAS professionals,” he added.

The RAS Investors’ Forum and the Danish RAS Technology Seminars are part of the RAS Connector Series virtual events. The series is made up of three live event days: RAS Investors’ Forum – June 9; Danish RAS Technology Seminars – June 9; RAS Roundtable discussion – September 14; and RAS Virtual Summit – November 3.

The outline for the Danish RAS Technology Seminars will be available soon. Visit www.rasconnectorseries.com for more details about the entire event and to register.