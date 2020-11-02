News
RAS tech developer lands contract
By Liza Mayer
Israeli firm AquaMaof, an innovator in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), will provide its RAS technology to West Coast Salmon, a 15,000-tonne land-based farm to be built in Reno, Nevada.
The first phase of the project will deliver 12,600-ton production capacity starting from the second half of 2024. The facility will serve the US West Coast market.
“It is extremely important to maintain a clean, bio-secured, disease-free environment in seafood production, as well as enabling self-sufficiency in a time of disrupted food production and supply chain,” said AquaMaof CEO David Hazut. “This is enabled by producing fish on land, in a closed fully controlled environment, utilizing our RAS technology.”
West Coast Salmon AS has recently closed first stage equity financing with anchor investors Bregal Partners and Nutreco NV.
