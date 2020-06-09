RAStech conference moves to 2021

In light of on-going developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Annex Business Media, organizer of the annual RAStech Conference and Tradeshow, had made the decision to postpone the event to 2021.

The RAStech Conference, originally scheduled for Nov. 16-17, 2020, has now been moved to Nov. 3 and 4, 2021. The event will remain in the same location at the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort in South Carolina, U.S.A.

“The continued call by government and public health officials around the world to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings to reduce health risks associated with COVID-19 has influenced our decision to postpone the RAStech conference,” said Todd Humber, group publisher at Annex Business Media. “We look forward to safely welcoming professionals from across the world next year at this industry-leading event.”

In light of this, the RAS Investors’ Workshop – originally planned for Nov. 18, 2020 – has also been rescheduled for Nov. 5, 2021.

Attendees, sponsors and exhibitors who have registered for RAStech 2020 will automatically be rolled over to the 2021 event. More than 75 per cent of the 2021 tradeshow booths are currently sold out.

The annual RAStech Conference and Tradeshow is hosted by Annex Business Media, publishers of RAStech magazine, Hatchery International, Aquaculture North America, in cooperation with Virginia Tech. This international event welcomed close to 400 attendees from 21 countries in Washington, D.C. last year.

