R&D center names new VP

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies Canada (CATC) has named Dr Jason Cleaversmith as vice-president of its Health and Nutrition business unit and general manager of Canadian operations.
Cleaversmith has a strong background in aquaculture, his vast experience earned from various roles in the industry in Europe and North America. He graduated from Edinburgh University and the University of Glasgow and once served as AKVA Group Scotland’s managing director. He also once held the role of operations and business development director at the Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Center.
Prior to joining CATC, he was with Nevis Marine where he provided consultancy services to the aquaculture industry.
Cleaversmith will be based at CATC’s R&D facility in Prince Edward Island, Canada, his base when he led Novartis Aqua Health.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Jason to our team and back to PEI,” said CATC CEO Dr John Buchanan. “His extensive experience and leadership in global aquaculture will be invaluable as we grow our Health and Nutrition business unit providing contract and research services.”