Studies suggest PRV not as dangerous as some think
Two new studies released last week suggest the piscine orthreovirus (PRV) is not as deadly as some believe.
The studies, which were published in the journals Scientific Reports and Frontiers in Physiology focus on the effects of PRV on Atlantic salmon in the Pacific.
The disease, which was first discovered in Norway in 2010 has been linked with a fatal condition called heart and skeletal muscle inflammation. PRV is also present in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Chile and the United States. It was first detected in Canada in 2011 via test results from farmed chinook salmon.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientist Mark Polinski was the lead and co-lead author on each study respectively. According to him, PRV may only be a contributing factor to fish developing the heart and skeletal muscle inflammation.
"With this data, it's kind of clearly showing you can't just blame it on the presence or absence of PRV," Polinski told The Canadian Press.
RELATED:
Results of new salmon study questioned
Federal Court rules BC farmed salmon must be tested for PRV
PRV-infected farmed salmon pose low risk to wild fish, fisheries ministry says
The issue has resulted in much debate over the effects of PRV on Atlantic salmon. In February, Canada's federal court ruled that B.C. must start testing its farmed salmon for signs of PRV. The court gave Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Jonathan Wilkinson four months to change the policy and start testing for PRV. His office responded that it was reviewing the court decision.
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Largest aquaculture event reveals a thriving industry, widespread optimismThe world’s largest aquaculture conference and tradeshow held in New…
-
Insects: Plenty of potential as aquafeed ingredientWill consumers “fall in love” with edible insects? Perhaps in…
-
Merck Animal Health introduces Aqua Care365 initiativeBiopharmaceutical company Merck Animal Health has announced its Aqua Care365…
-
Veramaris expands teamDutch-based firm Veramaris has hired six new employees for its…
Latest Events
|
NC Aquaculture Development ConferenceThu Mar 28, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Commercial Aquaponics WorkshopTue Apr 09, 2019
|
Aquaculture Canada 2019Sun May 05, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
RAStech 2019Mon May 13, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Aqua NorTue Aug 20, 2019
|
Aquaculture Europe 2019Mon Oct 07, 2019