Riverence buys trout producer Clear Spring Foods

Land-based trout farming company Riverence Holdings boosted its production capacity to more than 15,000 metric tons annually with its acquisition of river trout giant Clear Spring Foods Inc.

The family-owned company based in Idaho, said the purchase makes it “the largest land-based producer of trout in the Americas.”

Companies now under the Riverence umbrella include Riverence Brood in Washington, Riverence Farms in Idaho, and Clear Springs Foods—Riverence’s neighbor in Idaho’s Magic Valley.

The Magic Valley will continue to be the base of operations for both Riverence and Clear Springs Foods, according to a press release from Riverence. Existing brands, team members, and the markets they serve will be maintained. Together, the companies employ over 450 people.

“We believe in aquaculture and sustainable, land-based production of seafood,” Rob Young, chief executive officer of Riverence, said. “With this investment, we are deepening our commitment to doing what’s right in support of our communities, the fish we produce, and the natural resources we share.”

Together with Clear Springs Foods, Riverence controls the supply chain from its broodstock to delivery to distributors.

The Riverence portfolio now includes 14 farms able to produce more than 15,000 metric tons annually, four brood stations, two processing facilities, a value-added processing facility, a waste recovery plant, and a feed mill, all of which are BAP certified or pursuing certification.

Shared resources also include a modern fleet of 12 over-the-road tractor-trailer combos providing nationwide market access to all Riverence and Clear Springs products.

“We’re starting to reimagine the potential of the US trout industry,” said Jeff Jermunson, CEO of Clear Springs Foods. “We are honored to begin the next chapter of our company’s long history as part of the Riverence family.”

Riverence Holdings is one of the largest land-based producers of steelhead and rainbow trout in the Americas.

Clear Springs Foods is a rainbow trout producer with a 54-year legacy of fish farming in Idaho.

Together, the companies have full ‘egg to plate’ control of their supply chain, with nationwide availability.