SAGE and Seaworthy collaborate on new climate and seafood podcast

Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE) and Seaworthy are launching a climate and seafood podcast, In Hot Water.

In this series, Julie Kuchepatov, founder of SAGE; Crystal Sanders-Alvarado, founder of Seaworthy and Cameron Moore; three different generations explore key seafood-producing regions across the U.S.

They talk to people working at the intersections of fisheries, aquaculture, seafood, and conservation while grappling with the effects of the global climate crisis.

“When we talk about climate justice, we recognize that marginalized and oppressed groups are the communities experiencing the greatest impacts of the climate crisis which exacerbate inequitable social conditions. In this series, we hope to amplify the voices of those most affected and centre their leadership and community identified solutions,” said Sanders-Alvarado.

SAGE and Seaworthy have also been collaborating on another podcast, The Conch podcast since 2021.

The four-part series begins in the Lone Star State of Texas with a visit to the Coastal Bend along the Gulf of Mexico. The trio travels from Aransas Pass, to Corpus Christi and end up in Galveston which holds significant historical importance as the birthplace of Juneteenth.

“There is an alarming lack of discussion, let alone action, about the climate emergency and its intersectional effects on seafood producing regions, communities, and people who depend on these culturally important resources for food and livelihoods. With this new podcast series, we are diving deeper into these regions to understand what is happening with our nation’s seafood communities, the challenges they are facing, and innovative solutions that people are piloting to build climate resilience,” said Kuchepatov.

Three more series will be released through 2024 featuring interviews from important seafood producing regions including Maine, the Chesapeake Bay, and Lake Michigan.

“Our harvester members often share the effects of climate change that they directly experience on the water. Sharing the stories of people and coastal communities that are dealing with these effects is an important step towards building resilience in the future of a warming planet. We are heartened that SAGE and Seaworthy have created this podcast series to illuminate the innovation happening in our critical seafood producing regions,” said Leigh Habegger, executive director of Seafood Harvesters of America.