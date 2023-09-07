SAGE receives $350K award to promote gender equality in seafood

The David and Lucile Packard Foundation has awarded a nonprofit US$350,000 to advance its mission of promoting gender equality in the seafood sector.

The Seafood and Gender Equality, or SAGE, has been promoting gender equality in the seafood sector since 2020 and the two-year grant its key programs including the Gender Equality Dialogues, the Bloom Networking Community, and the Conch Podcast.

“SAGE is extremely thankful to the Packard Foundation for this grant to bolster our efforts at building the seafood sector of the future, one that values and benefits people of all genders found at all levels of production, trade, and conservation,” said SAGE founder, Julie Kuchepatov.

The Bloom comprises more than 85 members who share their knowledge, insights, and stories to empower and support each other throughout their careers. The recently launched GED is pioneering the development of a roadmap of how seafood companies can work towards a more equitable and inclusive seafood industry. The Conch Podcast features interviews with people in the seafood sector.

“The Foundation recently rearticulated its vision for a more just and equitable world where both people and nature flourish. We have been an ardent supporter of SAGE since its beginning and this new grant is not only an acknowledgement of SAGE’s incredible progress and impact, but an investment towards achieving our new vision,” said Sarah Hogan, program officer at the Packard Foundation.