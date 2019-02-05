US patent given to company to grow gourmet-grade shrimp in enclosed, salt water system

Aquaculture North America Staff
February 05, 2019
Dallas, Texas-based agro-tech company NaturalShrimp, Inc., and Colorado Springs, Colo., and Largo, Fla.-based wastewater treatment company F&T Water Solutions, LLC have received a U.S. patent for a system to grow shrimp in enclosed salt water systems.

The patented technology is the first commercially viable system to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals, according to NaturalShrimp.

“We have accomplished a revolution in growing the world’s most popular seafood,” said Bill G. Williams, chairman and chief executive officer of NaturalShrimp.

NaturalShrimp and F&T co-developed the Vibrio Suppression Technology system, which eliminates water-borne bacteria and other harmful organisms and allows the gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp to grow and thrive in an indoor all-natural environment that can be replicated anywhere in the world, according to a release.

"The capability to sustainably harvest indoor farm raised shrimp and other aquatic species for consumption to any city regardless of location to water will increase fresh food supplies with locally grown products,” stated Peter Letizia, chief executive officer of F&T Water Solutions.

The Abstract on the first page of the new patent states NaturalShrimp has developed “a recirculating aquaculture system (that) automatically controls ammonia, bacteria, solids, and feed quantity available to a captive species in a closed, water-based habitat.”

NaturalShrimp says shrimp is the single most consumed seafood in the world, and current methods to grow and harvest shrimp are considered ecologically harmful, unsafe and unsustainable.

