US patent given to company to grow gourmet-grade shrimp in enclosed, salt water system
Dallas, Texas-based agro-tech company NaturalShrimp, Inc., and Colorado Springs, Colo., and Largo, Fla.-based wastewater treatment company F&T Water Solutions, LLC have received a U.S. patent for a system to grow shrimp in enclosed salt water systems.
The patented technology is the first commercially viable system to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals, according to NaturalShrimp.
“We have accomplished a revolution in growing the world’s most popular seafood,” said Bill G. Williams, chairman and chief executive officer of NaturalShrimp.
NaturalShrimp and F&T co-developed the Vibrio Suppression Technology system, which eliminates water-borne bacteria and other harmful organisms and allows the gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp to grow and thrive in an indoor all-natural environment that can be replicated anywhere in the world, according to a release.
"The capability to sustainably harvest indoor farm raised shrimp and other aquatic species for consumption to any city regardless of location to water will increase fresh food supplies with locally grown products,” stated Peter Letizia, chief executive officer of F&T Water Solutions.
The Abstract on the first page of the new patent states NaturalShrimp has developed “a recirculating aquaculture system (that) automatically controls ammonia, bacteria, solids, and feed quantity available to a captive species in a closed, water-based habitat.”
NaturalShrimp says shrimp is the single most consumed seafood in the world, and current methods to grow and harvest shrimp are considered ecologically harmful, unsafe and unsustainable.
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Stronger America Through Seafood reaching out to seafood community stakeholdersU.S., advocacy group Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) is requesting…
-
Red Lobster’s Horace Dawson joins GSA board of directorsRed Lobster Seafood Co.’s executive vice-president and general counsel Horace…
-
Auburn Aquaponics Workshop coming upAuburn University’s Aquaculture and Fisheries Business Institute has announced a…
-
Award-winning marine biologist to lead Institute of AquacultureAward-winning marine biologist Selina Stead is taking on a new…
Latest Events
|
Wisconsin Aquaculture Conference 2019Thu Feb 14, 2019
|
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual ConventionThu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
AQUACULTURE 2019Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
NC Aquaculture Development ConferenceThu Mar 28, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Commercial Aquaponics WorkshopTue Apr 09, 2019