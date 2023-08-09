Sarah Curry: using film to educate on aquaculture
Maryam FaragFeatures WINAA-podcast Women
In this episode, Sarah Curry, founder and executive director of Sereia Films, discusses the story of her non-profit film production company that has made its mission to share the stories of the industry and to promote aquaculture through short-form documentaries.
“Eating Out: The Hunt for Sustainable Seafood,” is Sereia Films’ ongoing series, covering farms in South Florida that farm fish sustainably.
