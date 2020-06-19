ScaleAQ names new GM

Aquaculture technology and equipment firm ScaleAQ has named Genny West as General Manager for North America.

West was most recently the Director of Sales for ScaleAQ in the region. She brings into her new role a wealth of experience and knowledge gained in the aquaculture industry over the past 25 years.

“We are excited to help support all our fish producers in North America. We have an excellent service team on both coasts and we all look forward to continuing to serve the industry,” said West.

ScaleAQ is the result of the merger of Aqualine, Steinsvik, AquaOptima and Moen Marin in 2019.