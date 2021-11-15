Scholarship fund honors Kurt Grinnell 

A scholarship fund has been launched in memory of the late Kurt Grinnell, who was CEO of Jamestown Seafood and Aquaculture at the time of his death Photo: NWAA

A scholarship fund has been launched in memory of aquaculture leader and advocate, Kurt Grinnell, who lost his life in a tragic car accident in Washington State in April 2021.

Called Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation, it was established to carry on Grinnell’s legacy by providing financial assistance for any enrolled member of a United States-recognized Tribe who is pursuing or wishes to pursue studies in aquaculture or aquaculture technology, according to a statement from the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance (NWAA) and the National Aquaculture Association (NAA).

The scholarship may be used at any recognized university, community college, technical college, trade school, or other recognized institution or program.

Grinnell, a well-known youth advocate as well as aquaculture champion, was a member of the Sequim, Washington-based Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe – where he was highly regarded and revered as a peacemaker, visionary, and dedicated family man.

He and his wife and business partner, Terri Grinnell, built Jamestown Seafood, a joint venture with the Tribe, into a multi-million-dollar business with 50 employees. In addition to being actively involved with NAA, Kurt served on the NWAA Board of Directors, where he was vice president.

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal Chairman/CEO Ron Allen says the Tribe has pledged $5,000 toward the Foundation in honor of Grinnell. Those who wish to contribute to the Foundation are encouraged to pledge or write checks to the Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation c/o Northwest Aquaculture Alliance, P.O. Box 8562, Covington, WA 98042.