Scoot Science SeaState forecasts live at 26 Cermaq sites

Scoot Science announces Cermaq Canada as the first company to unlock the full power of its new forecasting tools in its proprietary SaaS platform SeaState.

SeaState is hardware and system agnostic, integrating disparate data sources into a single unified platform. The platform’s framework enables farms to adopt emerging sensor technologies and integrate those new solutions with systems that have been on site for years.

SeaState, an ocean intelligence platform for aquaculture, is now running across 26 Cermaq sites in Canada. Real-time temperature, salinity and oxygen levels are integrated with publicly available data to produce forecasts with regional and site-specific ocean conditions. The multi-day forecasts of ocean conditions are updated four times per day to give farmers the warnings they need to improve fish welfare and increase survivability.

“SeaState has the power to change the way ocean-based salmon farming operates. Our tools increase survivability, profitability, and sustainability of salmon farms anywhere in the world. We’re collaborating with Cermaq to expand our ocean intelligence toolset to their specific needs,” said Jonathan LaRiviere, co-founder and CEO of Scoot Science. “This is the approach we take with all of our clients.”

In addition to SeaState ocean forecasts, Cermaq is utilizing SIWI (Scoot Integrated Welfare Index known), an index that quantifies the cumulative impact of human and environmental induced stressors on the welfare of the fish. This added layer of insight helps farms take action and plan mitigation for both real-time and forecasted threats.

“We’ve needed an innovative system that not only connects our variety of data streams, but also makes our data useful,” said Dr. Kathleen Frisch from Cermaq. “Scoot Science’s work is giving us a new level of understanding of how the ocean conditions affect our salmon and our operations in context of the local environment and our interactions with it. Now, our team can easily anticipate and act quickly if a threat is approaching, integrate new innovative hardware solutions with our existing infrastructure, mitigate impacts and maximize the full value of our ocean monitoring efforts.”