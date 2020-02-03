Sea Grant invites proposals for aquaculture research

Sea Grant is making up to $5 million in funding available for economic or market research proposals on US aquaculture.

Sea Grant is a federal-university partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and 33 university-based programs in every coastal and Great Lakes state, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It said the overall goal is to advance business management towards the development of a sustainable marine and Great Lakes aquaculture industry in the United States.

Considerations will be given to proposals that will support “broad, non-proprietary research to address critical gaps with respect to aquaculture economics and market needs; make that information available to US aquaculture businesses and management agencies; and build the capacity of Sea Grant and its partners, including Sea Grant aquaculture extension personnel and industry stakeholders.”

Successful proposals will address geographic and/or topical needs and will fully integrate research, extension and education.

It said all proposals must be submitted by a Sea Grant program and that other interested entities must submit proposals in partnership with and through a relevant Sea Grant Program. Notices of intent to submit are due February 26, 2020 and full proposals are due April 22, 2020.